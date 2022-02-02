Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday night:
Girls
O’Donnell 67 Southland 19
Floydada 35 New Deal 33 OT
Patton Springs 49 Paducah 42
Monterey 76 Coronado 53
New Home 72 Tahoka 22
Lubbock Cooper 45 Abilene Wylie 34
Lorenzo 61 Petersburg 27
Ropes 47 Post 32
Kingdom Prep 52 Abilene Christian 46
Levelland 92 Lake View 15
Hake Center 52 Ralls 25
Brownfield 82 Lamesa 12
Spur 49 Motley County 21
Estacado 49 Sweetwater 38
Sands 36 Borden County 30
Amarillo 44 Plainview 38
Snyder 40 Big Spring 33
Vega 63 Bovina 46
Seminole 89 Andrews 26
Kress 74 Amherst 17
Klondike 56 Grady 40
Boys
Lorenzo 59 Petersburg 54
O’Donnell 52 Southland 26
New Deal 64 Floydada 48
Christ The King 51 Ascension 36
Paducah 84 Patton Springs 32
Amherst 61 Kress 60
Ropes 49 Post 38
Coronado 73 Monterey 72 3 OT
Lamesa 57 Brownfield 49
Estacado 70 Sweetwater 34
Andrews 32 Seminole 31
Abernathy 59 Roosevelt 29
Dimmitt 57 Muleshoe 40
Abilene Cooper 68 Lubbock High 35
Amarillo 41 Plainview 25
Hermleigh 53 Highland 33
Farwell 68 Boys Ranch 42
Hart 47 Cotton Center 40
Lubbock Cooper 53 Abilene Wylie 51
New Home 90 Tahoka 23
