Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1

(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday night:

Girls

O’Donnell 67 Southland 19

Floydada 35 New Deal 33 OT

Patton Springs 49 Paducah 42

Monterey 76 Coronado 53

New Home 72 Tahoka 22

Lubbock Cooper 45 Abilene Wylie 34

Lorenzo 61 Petersburg 27

Ropes 47 Post 32

Kingdom Prep 52 Abilene Christian 46

Levelland 92 Lake View 15

Hake Center 52 Ralls 25

Brownfield 82 Lamesa 12

Spur 49 Motley County 21

Estacado 49 Sweetwater 38

Sands 36 Borden County 30

Amarillo 44 Plainview 38

Snyder 40 Big Spring 33

Vega 63 Bovina 46

Seminole 89 Andrews 26

Kress 74 Amherst 17

Klondike 56 Grady 40

Boys

Lorenzo 59 Petersburg 54

O’Donnell 52 Southland 26

New Deal 64 Floydada 48

Christ The King 51 Ascension 36

Paducah 84 Patton Springs 32

Amherst 61 Kress 60

Ropes 49 Post 38

Coronado 73 Monterey 72 3 OT

Lamesa 57 Brownfield 49

Estacado 70 Sweetwater 34

Andrews 32 Seminole 31

Abernathy 59 Roosevelt 29

Dimmitt 57 Muleshoe 40

Abilene Cooper 68 Lubbock High 35

Amarillo 41 Plainview 25

Hermleigh 53 Highland 33

Farwell 68 Boys Ranch 42

Hart 47 Cotton Center 40

Lubbock Cooper 53 Abilene Wylie 51

New Home 90 Tahoka 23

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy and very cold Wednesday and Thursday. See the accompanying story for more details.
Enjoy the calm before the storm
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
UPDATE: 3 Lubbock children reported missing found safe
The United Supermarkets Arena ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Texas Longhorns
Zero tolerance from game officials for fan interference with court during TTU vs. UT game
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
WATCH: Procession through Lubbock for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 1/25/2022
Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Monday, Jan. 31
In their last match-up against Abilene High, the Tigers beat the Eagles 80-30 to improve to...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Boys 1/28/2022
Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 28
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 1/28/2022