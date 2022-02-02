Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ozzy

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ozzy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a lab-pit mix and a total love bug.

Ozzy likes attention and loves to be petted. He also gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
While today will give us just a hint of what is to come, significant weather changes are on the...
FIRST ALERT: Significant winter weather

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ozzy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ozzy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Harley
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley