KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ozzy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ozzy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a lab-pit mix and a total love bug.

Ozzy likes attention and loves to be petted. He also gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

