Lubbock Chamber of Commerce recognizes elected officials

Featured guests include Texas Senator Charles Perry (left), Texas House District 83, Representative Dustin Burrows (right), and retiring Texas House District 84, Representative John Frullo (not pictured).(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will celebrate local members of the Texas Legislature at the annual Legislative Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, February 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the CenterPointe Event Center, 4925 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The luncheon, presented by StarCare Specialty Health System, will recap the efforts during the 87th regular session and the three special sessions in 2021 of our featured guests Texas Senator Charles Perry, Texas House District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows, and retiring Texas House District 84 Representative John Frullo.

“StarCare is pleased to join the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the accomplishments of our elected officials,” said Beth Lawson, StarCare CEO.  “The recent years have been some of the most challenging to navigate and we’re proud of what our public servants continue to accomplish making Lubbock a rich environment for building thriving businesses.”

Representative Frullo will be honored during the event for representing Texas House District 84 since 2010. Last November, Frullo announced he would not seek re-election after a dozen years representing the city in the state Capitol.

The event will begin at noon with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

Individual tickets are available at $50 apiece. Tickets for Chamber members are $40. 

The registration deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 15, and is space is limited.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

