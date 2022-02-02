Local Listings
Lubbock health dept. modifies COVID-19 Mini Hub hours of operation due to winter weather

City of Lubbock COVID-19 Mini Hub vaccine clinic and testing site located at 50th and Boston.
City of Lubbock COVID-19 Mini Hub vaccine clinic and testing site located at 50th and Boston.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to subfreezing temperatures and anticipated wintry precipitation in the Lubbock area, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will close the COVID-19 testing site at the Mini Hub located at 2721 50th Street this Thursday, February 3.

The Mini Hub hours of operation for Friday, February 4, will be announced Thursday evening.

