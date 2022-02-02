Power providers call for conservation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Energy providers are asking people to make a conscious effort to preserve electricity and natural gas to help protect the grid.

Their advice?

Open your blinds to let the sunlight in during the day, but close them at night.

Lower your thermostat to temperatures between 65° and 70° F.

Use blankets and sweaters to stay warm inside the house.

Put towels in any gaps in your doors to keep the heat in.

Do not use your oven or stove to heat your home - the gases and excess heat could be toxic or start a fire.

Be careful if you use a space heater, keep it away from anything flammable, check the plugs and never leave it unattended.

Doing all of this will help preserve the energy grid and keep your bills down - after all, natural gas costs are up this year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.