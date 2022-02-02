Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Power providers call for conservation

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Energy providers are asking people to make a conscious effort to preserve electricity and natural gas to help protect the grid.

Their advice?

  • Open your blinds to let the sunlight in during the day, but close them at night.
  • Lower your thermostat to temperatures between 65° and 70° F.
  • Use blankets and sweaters to stay warm inside the house.
  • Put towels in any gaps in your doors to keep the heat in.
  • Do not use your oven or stove to heat your home - the gases and excess heat could be toxic or start a fire.
  • Be careful if you use a space heater, keep it away from anything flammable, check the plugs and never leave it unattended.

Doing all of this will help preserve the energy grid and keep your bills down - after all, natural gas costs are up this year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy and very cold Wednesday and Thursday. See the accompanying story for more details.
Enjoy the calm before the storm
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
UPDATE: 3 Lubbock children reported missing found safe
The United Supermarkets Arena ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Texas Longhorns
Zero tolerance from game officials for fan interference with court during TTU vs. UT game
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
WATCH: Procession through Lubbock for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash

Latest News

The Governor urged Texans to be cautious and avoid travel if possible, as roadways are expected...
Governor Abbott update state’s response on upcoming severe winter weather
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
KCBD News at 6 forecast - 02/01/2022
KCBD News at 6 forecast - 02/01/2022
Travel will be impacted by severe weather on Thursday
KCBD Weather at Noon - 2/1/2022