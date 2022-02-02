Southwest Parkinson Society to host 2022 Chocolate Fantasia

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Saturday, Feb. 19 Southwest Parkinson Society is once again having Chocolate Fantasia.

This year it will be at Frazier Alumni Center starting at 6:00 p.m. The evening will include a champagne reception, sweet and savory creations from local chefs, chocolate showpieces, heavy hors d’oeuvres, chocolate demonstrations, beer, wine, coffee and tea from local establishments, live music and dancing.

For more information and tickets swparkinson.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.