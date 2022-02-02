Local Listings
Southwest Parkinson Society to host 2022 Chocolate Fantasia

Saturday, Feb. 19 Southwest Parkinson Society is once again having Chocolate Fantasia.
Saturday, Feb. 19 Southwest Parkinson Society is once again having Chocolate Fantasia.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Saturday, Feb. 19 Southwest Parkinson Society is once again having Chocolate Fantasia.

This year it will be at Frazier Alumni Center starting at 6:00 p.m. The evening will include a champagne reception, sweet and savory creations from local chefs, chocolate showpieces, heavy hors d’oeuvres, chocolate demonstrations, beer, wine, coffee and tea from local establishments, live music and dancing.  

For more information and tickets swparkinson.org.

