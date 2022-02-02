TRAFFIC ALERT: Police say to stay off the roads if possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police officers say to stay off of the roadways if possible due to hazardous road conditions. There were eight crashes and counting at 2:45 p.m.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Desk say if motorists cannot stay off of the roadways, they should avoid bridges and overpasses.

Please slow down when driving and give yourself ample time to get to your destination.

There are crashes reported on the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Loop 289 and I-27.

To see road conditions from the Texas Department of Transportation, click here.

