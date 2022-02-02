Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police say to stay off the roads if possible

Dangerous Roads warning
Dangerous Roads warning(Pixabay)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police officers say to stay off of the roadways if possible due to hazardous road conditions. There were eight crashes and counting at 2:45 p.m.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Desk say if motorists cannot stay off of the roadways, they should avoid bridges and overpasses.

Please slow down when driving and give yourself ample time to get to your destination.

There are crashes reported on the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Loop 289 and I-27.

To see road conditions from the Texas Department of Transportation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
Anderson Brothers Jewelers permanently closing.
Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently

Latest News

Three people are reported to have minor injuries.
3 with minor injuries in North Loop 289 rollover
Road work underway on South Indiana
Road work underway on South Indiana
Moderate injuries after car hits pole on 4th Street
1 person suffers moderate injuries after car hits pole on 4th Street
Lubbock County TxDOT crews pre-treating roads ahead of winter weather