Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

