Covenant Northwest Clinic expanding hours, opening weekends

Covenant's Northwest Clinic will now be open for limited hours on weekends.
Covenant's Northwest Clinic will now be open for limited hours on weekends.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - To better serve patients and reduce wait times at other locations, Covenant Medical Group’s Northwest Clinic Urgent Care will now be open on the weekends.

Starting Saturday, February 5, Northwest Clinic will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Urgent Care centers are beneficial to patients because they do not need an appointment and can be seen quicker and at a lower cost than an emergency room. Patients can visit an urgent care for:

  • Abdominal Pain
  • Allergic Reactions
  • Asthma
  • Cold & Flu
  • Ear & Sinus Infections
  • Fever & Sore Throats
  • Lab Work & X-Ray On-site
  • Skin Rashes
  • Sports Injuries
  • Sprains, Strains, & Cuts
  • Urinary Tract Issues

Physicians Stan Garrett, Joshua Hill, Sharman Moore, and Mateo Guardiola will be on rotation at the urgent care center. Northwest Clinic is located at 611 N. Frankford Avenue. For additional questions, call (806) 725-5480.

Additional Covenant Medical Group clinics, HealthPlus on Quaker and Pediatric Urgent Care on Slide are also available to patients on the weekend.

