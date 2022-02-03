Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Road conditions this morning

Be mindful of these tips if you are out on the roads today: no cruise control; slow down; don’t tailgate; allow yourself extra travel time and eliminate distractions

Snow and dangerous road conditions are expected throughout the morning

Lubbock International Airport cancellations

All Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled

American and United airlines are all on time right now

Salvation Army prepares for dangerous temperatures

Lubbock’s Salvation Army was busy helping those who don’t have a place to go or food to eat

It deployed its Cold Patrol unit Wednesday in preparation

Brittany Michaleson shows us more on what that entails: Salvation Army ‘Cold Patrol’ response truck deployed for extreme weather

