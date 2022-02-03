Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

  • Road conditions this morning
  • Be mindful of these tips if you are out on the roads today: no cruise control; slow down; don’t tailgate; allow yourself extra travel time and eliminate distractions
  • Snow and dangerous road conditions are expected throughout the morning
  • Follow the latest school delays and cancellations here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/

Lubbock International Airport cancellations

All Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled

American and United airlines are all on time right now

Check with your airline if you are planning on flying over the next couple of days here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/airport/arrivals-and-departures

Salvation Army prepares for dangerous temperatures

