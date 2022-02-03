FIRST ALERT: Extreme South Plains cold

Driving is discouraged by local law enforcement. If you must drive, anticipate poor road conditions. Areas of ice and snow-pack may linger through tomorrow morning, especially where heavier snowfall occurred.weather conditions prompt a number of winter weather alerts:

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect this morning for the southeastern KCBD viewing area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is effect through this afternoon for the remainder of the viewing area.

A Winter Storm Warning, highlighted in pink, is in effect until Thursday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory, highlighted in purple, is in effect through Thursday afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect through this morning for much of the central and northern KCBD viewing area.

A Wind Chill Advisory, highlighted here in light blue, is in effect from 3 AM to Noon Thursday. Wind chills of -5 to -15F are expected. Frostbite may occur in less than 30 minutes. (KCBD First Alert)

Snow will gradually end across the KCBD viewing area from southwest to northeast. Light snow or flurries may linger in the Lubbock area through about midday. Light snow may linger over the northeastern viewing area through the afternoon.

Some schools have delayed/cancelled classes today. You can check delays, cancellations, and road conditions via the links near the top of the Weather Page: “Closings and Delays” and “TxDOT Highway Conditions”.

As of early this morning, reports indicate a widespread snowfall overnight. Snow totals have not yet been reported.

In addition to the travel hazards, it is and will be a very cold day. By the West Texas standard, extreme cold.

Morning low temperatures are in the single-digits and teens, from about 5 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-teens in the southeast. The wind chill factor, however, ranges from negative 5 to negative 15F.

Continued cold and cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will peak only in the mid-teens to low 20s. In the wind, the effective temperature (or wind chill factor) will remain near zero, plus or minus five.

The clouds may start to break up late this afternoon, with clearing this evening. The clear sky, light wind, snow cover, and cold air will lead to our coldest night of the season so far.

Friday morning lows may dip below zero in some spots, with most areas headed for minimum temperatures in the single-digits.

In the cold air, as noted, poor road conditions may linger through tomorrow morning.

With a mostly sunny sky, Friday afternoon will see much if not all the snow disappear from area roads. Temperatures will peak in the 30s. However, where snow cover remains extensive, mainly east of the Caprock, highs likely won’t get above freezing.

Pets and livestock need extra care in this cold weather. Make sure they have adequate shelter, food, and fresh water (not frozen).

Heading outside, watch your first few steps on stairs, sidewalks, driveways, and decks.

When driving limit your risk by driving to conditions. Allow extra drive-time, slow down, and keep more than the usual space between vehicles. Also, day or night, whether you are driving in fog, dust, smoke, rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow, turn on your low-beam headlights. It helps other drivers see you.

Gradually warming weather follows this weekend into next week. Details in our 10 Day Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.

