WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on winter weather in Texas

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Thursday morning after receiving a briefing on the severe weather impacting most of the state.

The governor is expected to be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Railroad Commission of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of State Health Services, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

