KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samuel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samuel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old Shar Pei mix.

He is the sweetest boy and gets along well with big and small dogs. Samuel is 100% potty trained. Staff says while he does get along with older kids, he hasn’t been around any younger ones yet. He’s also leash trained and loves to snuggle.

Samuel is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

