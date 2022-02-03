Lubbock celebrates 63rd anniversary of “The Day the Music Died”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday marks the 63rd anniversary of the plane crash that killed Lubbock music legend Buddy Holly, along with Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson.

To commemorate the tragic event, the Buddy Holly Center is hosting several events on Thursday. The Buddy Holly Center will remain open despite inclement weather conditions.

Buddy Holly Center: FREE Admission 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



J.I. Allison House Tour: FREE Admission 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Buddy Holly Gallery Guided Tour 2 p.m.



Showing of “Buddy Holly Rave On” documentary and children’s activities 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



