National Signing Day: 26 local athletes commit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hailing from eight area schools, 26 athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play as college athletes.

Congrats to everyone who signed to play at the next level.

Frenship:

Chad Pharies-Angelo State University (football)

Lubbock Cooper:

Brady Barnett - Midwestern State University (football)

Catalina Cortez - Mary Hardin-Baylor (basketball)

Coronado:

Trevor Stephens-New Mexico State (football)

Antonio Malone-Texas Permian Basin (football)

Will Boyles-Augustana University

Ryan Edwards-Oklahoma Baptist (football)

Obie Williams-McMurry (football)

Kaleb Pillow-Fort Hays State (football)

Coleton Lim-Wayland Baptist (football)

Diego Lopez-Hendrix College (football)

Julius Maze-Hardin-Simmons (football)

Monterey:

Jaden Hilliard-East Central University (football)

Steven Runels-Southwestern Oklahoma University (football)

Marquise White-Dodge City Community College (football)

Bryson Yeater-Wayland Baptist University (football)

Mariah Ramirez-Texas Woman’s University (wrestling)

Ja’Zyria Simpson-Texas Woman’s University (wrestling)

Jaycee Portee-Texas Woman’s University (wrestling)

Trenton Mayfield-Texas A&M-Commerce (Athletic Trainer)

Estacado:

Jihad Lateef- Sam Houston State (football)

Ke’shawn Miller- Wayland Baptist (football)

Genesis Walker- McPherson College (football)

Abernathy:

Luke Houston-Angelo State University (football)

Roosevelt:

JJ Diaz-University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (football)

Post:

Zach Courtney- University of Colorado (football)

