National Signing Day: 26 local athletes commit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hailing from eight area schools, 26 athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play as college athletes.
Congrats to everyone who signed to play at the next level.
Frenship:
Chad Pharies-Angelo State University (football)
Lubbock Cooper:
Brady Barnett - Midwestern State University (football)
Catalina Cortez - Mary Hardin-Baylor (basketball)
Coronado:
Trevor Stephens-New Mexico State (football)
Antonio Malone-Texas Permian Basin (football)
Will Boyles-Augustana University
Ryan Edwards-Oklahoma Baptist (football)
Obie Williams-McMurry (football)
Kaleb Pillow-Fort Hays State (football)
Coleton Lim-Wayland Baptist (football)
Diego Lopez-Hendrix College (football)
Julius Maze-Hardin-Simmons (football)
Monterey:
Jaden Hilliard-East Central University (football)
Steven Runels-Southwestern Oklahoma University (football)
Marquise White-Dodge City Community College (football)
Bryson Yeater-Wayland Baptist University (football)
Mariah Ramirez-Texas Woman’s University (wrestling)
Ja’Zyria Simpson-Texas Woman’s University (wrestling)
Jaycee Portee-Texas Woman’s University (wrestling)
Trenton Mayfield-Texas A&M-Commerce (Athletic Trainer)
Estacado:
Jihad Lateef- Sam Houston State (football)
Ke’shawn Miller- Wayland Baptist (football)
Genesis Walker- McPherson College (football)
Abernathy:
Luke Houston-Angelo State University (football)
Roosevelt:
JJ Diaz-University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (football)
Post:
Zach Courtney- University of Colorado (football)
