Plumber shares tips about how you can protect your pipes

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we enter below freezing temperatures be sure to prepare your home and prevent water damage.

Most folks are familiar with dripping their sinks and opening the cabinets before a winter storm, but we spoke to a plumber with some tips you may not have thought of

Preparations may look different depending on where you live.

Folks in apartments should especially pay attention to dripping sinks and opening cabinets. One leak could shut down a whole building for a long stretch of time.

Regardless of where you live, you should know how to turn your water off in case pipes burst.

“The meter box out in the alley where most residents don’t get into. So it may be a good idea to clean the dirt and stuff around those in case you do need them. There’s also going to be a main water valve for your hot water heater there, should be, that’s only going to cut water off on the hot water side,” plumber Blane Churchwell said.

If you have a well, be sure to fill up your tub with water and have water bottles handy in case a freeze occurs, or we lose power.

