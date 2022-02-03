Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Reward increased in search for suspects in shooting that killed 4-year-old

Cornelius Carrington, 4
Cornelius Carrington, 4(Family members)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another local law firm has pledged to donate additional funds in the search for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting that left a 4-year-old dead.

Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman, LLC is pledging an additional $5,000 for the reward of information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. The total reward is now up to $13,500.

The December shooting in North Lubbock killed 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington. Police believe the shots occurred during a drive-by shooting.

LPD has released video footage of a car believed to be involved.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect...
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect vehicle in the Friday night shooting that led to the death of a 4 year-old.(Lubbock Police)

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 741-1000.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is... today. Travel disruptions are possible...
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather hazards
Anderson Brothers Jewelers permanently closing.
Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently
Dangerous Roads warning
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police say to stay off the roads if possible
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
Three people are reported to have minor injuries.
3 with minor injuries in North Loop 289 rollover

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news conference on the severe winter weather impacting the...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on winter weather in Texas
Gov. Abbott winter storm update 2-3-2022
The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 63rd Anniversary of The Day the Music Died
Lubbock celebrates 63rd anniversary of “The Day the Music Died”
Early Thursday morning westbound I-20 is gridlocked, according to Slaton police.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 travel not advised