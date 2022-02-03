Reward increased in search for suspects in shooting that killed 4-year-old
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another local law firm has pledged to donate additional funds in the search for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting that left a 4-year-old dead.
Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman, LLC is pledging an additional $5,000 for the reward of information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. The total reward is now up to $13,500.
The December shooting in North Lubbock killed 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington. Police believe the shots occurred during a drive-by shooting.
LPD has released video footage of a car believed to be involved.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 741-1000.
