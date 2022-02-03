Reward increased in search for suspects in shooting that killed 4-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another local law firm has pledged to donate additional funds in the search for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting that left a 4-year-old dead.

Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman, LLC is pledging an additional $5,000 for the reward of information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. The total reward is now up to $13,500.

The December shooting in North Lubbock killed 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington. Police believe the shots occurred during a drive-by shooting.

LPD has released video footage of a car believed to be involved.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect vehicle in the Friday night shooting that led to the death of a 4 year-old. (Lubbock Police)

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 741-1000.

