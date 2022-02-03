Local Listings
Salvation Army ‘Cold Patrol’ response truck deployed for extreme weather

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures below freezing this week, the Salvation Army Lubbock is helping those who don’t have a warm place to stay. Wednesday night it deployed its “Cold Patrol” response truck and is ready to send it out again Thursday and Friday if needed.

“Some of the folks who are used to living out there, they’re used to this, but these are dangerously cold temperatures. These are life-threatening temperatures,” Major David Worthy said.

The Salvation Army has set up more cold cots to accommodate more people coming in. Erica Hitt, director of Social Services, is expecting 50 to 60 people to take shelter from the snow, but they won’t turn anyone away.

“Once we get them set up with a cold cot, we do offer hot showers, a warm meal, everything just to keep them comfortable for the night. And we will be doing this throughout the winter storm,” Hitt said.

The “Cold Patrol” unit is deploying for the storm, giving out hot meals and drinks and things to keep people warm. The main goal is to bring people back to the shelter for a warm place to sleep.

“The key is to one, try to get people off the street, get them in the shelter. But if we can’t, we want to get them through the night by at least giving them things that are going to sustain them through the night,” Worthy said.

Worthy says people experiencing chronic homelessness may want to try and tough it out. Raymond Kimbrell, who’s taking advantage of a cold cot, is urging them not to.

“It’s alright to come to the Salvation Army. It’s very cold out there. It sucks to be out in the streets. I’ve been doing this for about four years since I’ve been out of the Marine Corps. Hey, it’s alright. Just come over and do your thing. It’s not, don’t be ashamed to come to the Salvation Army, they’re here to help,” Kimbrell said.

The Salvation Army Lubbock needs your help to keep this going. They need donations of cold-weather gear including gloves, scarves, hats and beanies, blankets, and hygiene items.

“We rely heavily on the community as far as donations, and it’s for cold cot nights. We need blankets, we need gloves, we need hygiene products,” Hitt said.

If you would like to donate or if you need help, contact the Salvation Army at 806-765-9434 or visit them online here.

You can find more information on their Facebook page here.

