TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 travel not advised

Early Thursday morning westbound I-20 is gridlocked, according to Slaton police.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early Thursday morning westbound I-20 is gridlocked, according to a Facebook post shared by Slaton police.

Drivers attempting to go through access roads will eventually find a spot that is blocked by stuck trucks and small vehicles.

I-20 in Sweetwater had been at a standstill for over 5 hours bumper to bumper.

Area-schools and business have closed due to extreme winter weather. Check the latest delays and cancellations here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/

Good morning. Need help making a traveling decision this morning? All overpasses, we all know, are dangerous. ...

Posted by Slaton Police on Thursday, February 3, 2022

