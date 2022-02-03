TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 travel not advised
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early Thursday morning westbound I-20 is gridlocked, according to a Facebook post shared by Slaton police.
Drivers attempting to go through access roads will eventually find a spot that is blocked by stuck trucks and small vehicles.
I-20 in Sweetwater had been at a standstill for over 5 hours bumper to bumper.
Area-schools and business have closed due to extreme winter weather. Check the latest delays and cancellations here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/
