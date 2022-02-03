Snow, dangerous road conditions continue into Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow has tapered off over much of the region this evening. However, rain, sleet and snow are now moving toward the South Plains from southeast New Mexico, extending to the Big Bend area.

Additional periods of snow, maybe a mix, is expected in the southern South Plains overnight into Thursday morning.

This will extend the dangerous road conditions and combine with possible low visibilities of snow.

Here are some snowfall reports so far:

Dumas 4.5″

Amarillo 1.7″

Post 1.5″

Dickens 1″

Science Spectrum .06″

Numerous advisories, watches and warnings over the South Plains will continue due to winter weather. Snow will continue across the region through noon Thursday. Accumulations will range from two inches to as much as five inches, with greater amounts in the eastern counties.

Ice and snow are an issue now between Abilene and DFW. Also, the northern Hill country and east to Austin may receive a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday.

Wind chill temperatures will remain in the single digits and below zero overnight into mid-day tomorrow. Thursday afternoon, the winds will start to decrease as the system moves away from the South Plains.

Temps will remain very cold with highs in the teens and 20s on Thursday afternoon. Expect Friday morning lows in the single digits in many communities, especially from Lubbock northward.

Road conditions will remain hazardous through Friday morning, when another round of single digit low temperatures will be likely.

A warming trend will begin over the weekend.

