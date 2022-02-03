Local Listings
UIL releases statewide realignment for next two years

(KOSA)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The athletic landscape for High School Athletics in Texas has changed once again as the UIL announced Reclassification & Realignment for 2022-2024.

Every area school learned who they will be in District with.

You can see basketball and volleyball districts here: http://realignment.uiltexas.org/

Here’s how the new football Districts look for all of the UIL teams in our viewing area.

Class 6A

District 2

  • Midland
  • Midland Legacy
  • Odessa
  • Odessa Permian
  • San Angelo Central
  • Frenship

Class 5A Division I

District 2

  • Abilene
  • Amarillo
  • Caprock
  • Tascosa
  • Lubbock Cooper
  • Coronado
  • Monterey

Class 5A Division II

District 2

  • Abilene Cooper
  • Abilene Wylie
  • Palo Duro
  • Lubbock
  • Plainview
  • Wichita Falls Rider

Class 4A Division I

District 2

  • Andrews
  • Big Spring
  • Brownwood
  • Estacado
  • San Angelo Lake View

Class 4A Division II

District 2

  • Borger
  • Canyon West Plains
  • Levelland
  • Perryton
  • Seminole

District 3

  • Graham
  • Midland Greenwood
  • Snyder
  • Sweetwater
  • Wichita Falls Hirschi

Class 3A Division I

District 1

  • Brownfield
  • Denver City
  • Kermit
  • Lamesa
  • Slaton

District 2

  • Amarillo River Road
  • Bushland
  • Dalhart
  • Muleshoe
  • Shallowater

Class 3A Division II

District 3

  • Canadian
  • Childress
  • Dimmitt
  • Friona
  • Spearman
  • Tulia

District 4

  • Abernathy
  • Coahoma
  • Idalou
  • Littlefield
  • Roosevelt
  • Stanton

Class 2A Division I

District 1

  • Highland Park
  • Farwell
  • Panhandle
  • Sanford-Fritch
  • Stinnett West Texas
  • Stratford

District 2

  • Floydada
  • New Deal
  • Olton
  • Post
  • Sundown
  • Tahoka

Class 2A Division II

District 3

  • Bovina
  • Hale Center
  • Lockney
  • Ralls
  • Sudan
  • Crosbyton

District 4

  • New Home
  • Plains
  • Ropes
  • Seagraves
  • Smyer
  • Morton

Class 1A Division I

District 2

  • Claude
  • Happy
  • Nazareth
  • Wildorado

District 3

  • Anton
  • SpringLake-Earth
  • Kress
  • Lorenzo
  • Petersburg

District 4

  • Knox City
  • Spur
  • Turkey Valley
  • Vernon Northside

District 5

  • Meadow
  • O’Donnell
  • Wellman-Union
  • Whiteface

District 7

  • Sands
  • Borden County
  • Garden City
  • Grady
  • Rankin

District 8

  • Hermleigh
  • Ira
  • Roby
  • Highland
  • Rotan
  • Westbrook

Class 1A Division II

District 1

  • Darrouzett
  • Groom
  • Hedley
  • Lefors
  • Silverton

District 2

  • Amherst
  • Cotton Center
  • Hart
  • Lazbuddie
  • Whitharral

District 4

  • Klondike
  • Loop
  • Southland
  • Dawson
  • Wilson

District 5

  • Patton Springs
  • Aspermont
  • Guthrie
  • Jayton
  • Motley County

District 6

  • Benjamin
  • Chillicothe
  • Crowell
  • Harrold
  • Paducah

