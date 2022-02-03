UIL releases statewide realignment for next two years
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The athletic landscape for High School Athletics in Texas has changed once again as the UIL announced Reclassification & Realignment for 2022-2024.
Every area school learned who they will be in District with.
You can see basketball and volleyball districts here: http://realignment.uiltexas.org/
Here’s how the new football Districts look for all of the UIL teams in our viewing area.
Class 6A
District 2
- Midland
- Midland Legacy
- Odessa
- Odessa Permian
- San Angelo Central
- Frenship
Class 5A Division I
District 2
- Abilene
- Amarillo
- Caprock
- Tascosa
- Lubbock Cooper
- Coronado
- Monterey
Class 5A Division II
District 2
- Abilene Cooper
- Abilene Wylie
- Palo Duro
- Lubbock
- Plainview
- Wichita Falls Rider
Class 4A Division I
District 2
- Andrews
- Big Spring
- Brownwood
- Estacado
- San Angelo Lake View
Class 4A Division II
District 2
- Borger
- Canyon West Plains
- Levelland
- Perryton
- Seminole
District 3
- Graham
- Midland Greenwood
- Snyder
- Sweetwater
- Wichita Falls Hirschi
Class 3A Division I
District 1
- Brownfield
- Denver City
- Kermit
- Lamesa
- Slaton
District 2
- Amarillo River Road
- Bushland
- Dalhart
- Muleshoe
- Shallowater
Class 3A Division II
District 3
- Canadian
- Childress
- Dimmitt
- Friona
- Spearman
- Tulia
District 4
- Abernathy
- Coahoma
- Idalou
- Littlefield
- Roosevelt
- Stanton
Class 2A Division I
District 1
- Highland Park
- Farwell
- Panhandle
- Sanford-Fritch
- Stinnett West Texas
- Stratford
District 2
- Floydada
- New Deal
- Olton
- Post
- Sundown
- Tahoka
Class 2A Division II
District 3
- Bovina
- Hale Center
- Lockney
- Ralls
- Sudan
- Crosbyton
District 4
- New Home
- Plains
- Ropes
- Seagraves
- Smyer
- Morton
Class 1A Division I
District 2
- Claude
- Happy
- Nazareth
- Wildorado
District 3
- Anton
- SpringLake-Earth
- Kress
- Lorenzo
- Petersburg
District 4
- Knox City
- Spur
- Turkey Valley
- Vernon Northside
District 5
- Meadow
- O’Donnell
- Wellman-Union
- Whiteface
District 7
- Sands
- Borden County
- Garden City
- Grady
- Rankin
District 8
- Hermleigh
- Ira
- Roby
- Highland
- Rotan
- Westbrook
Class 1A Division II
District 1
- Darrouzett
- Groom
- Hedley
- Lefors
- Silverton
District 2
- Amherst
- Cotton Center
- Hart
- Lazbuddie
- Whitharral
District 4
- Klondike
- Loop
- Southland
- Dawson
- Wilson
District 5
- Patton Springs
- Aspermont
- Guthrie
- Jayton
- Motley County
District 6
- Benjamin
- Chillicothe
- Crowell
- Harrold
- Paducah
