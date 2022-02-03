UIL releases statewide realignment for next two years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The athletic landscape for High School Athletics in Texas has changed once again as the UIL announced Reclassification & Realignment for 2022-2024.

Every area school learned who they will be in District with.

You can see basketball and volleyball districts here: http://realignment.uiltexas.org/

Here’s how the new football Districts look for all of the UIL teams in our viewing area.

Class 6A

District 2

Midland

Midland Legacy

Odessa

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

Frenship

Class 5A Division I

District 2

Abilene

Amarillo

Caprock

Tascosa

Lubbock Cooper

Coronado

Monterey

Class 5A Division II

District 2

Abilene Cooper

Abilene Wylie

Palo Duro

Lubbock

Plainview

Wichita Falls Rider

Class 4A Division I

District 2

Andrews

Big Spring

Brownwood

Estacado

San Angelo Lake View

Class 4A Division II

District 2

Borger

Canyon West Plains

Levelland

Perryton

Seminole

District 3

Graham

Midland Greenwood

Snyder

Sweetwater

Wichita Falls Hirschi

Class 3A Division I

District 1

Brownfield

Denver City

Kermit

Lamesa

Slaton

District 2

Amarillo River Road

Bushland

Dalhart

Muleshoe

Shallowater

Class 3A Division II

District 3

Canadian

Childress

Dimmitt

Friona

Spearman

Tulia

District 4

Abernathy

Coahoma

Idalou

Littlefield

Roosevelt

Stanton

Class 2A Division I

District 1

Highland Park

Farwell

Panhandle

Sanford-Fritch

Stinnett West Texas

Stratford

District 2

Floydada

New Deal

Olton

Post

Sundown

Tahoka

Class 2A Division II

District 3

Bovina

Hale Center

Lockney

Ralls

Sudan

Crosbyton

District 4

New Home

Plains

Ropes

Seagraves

Smyer

Morton

Class 1A Division I

District 2

Claude

Happy

Nazareth

Wildorado

District 3

Anton

SpringLake-Earth

Kress

Lorenzo

Petersburg

District 4

Knox City

Spur

Turkey Valley

Vernon Northside

District 5

Meadow

O’Donnell

Wellman-Union

Whiteface

District 7

Sands

Borden County

Garden City

Grady

Rankin

District 8

Hermleigh

Ira

Roby

Highland

Rotan

Westbrook

Class 1A Division II

District 1

Darrouzett

Groom

Hedley

Lefors

Silverton

District 2

Amherst

Cotton Center

Hart

Lazbuddie

Whitharral

District 4

Klondike

Loop

Southland

Dawson

Wilson

District 5

Patton Springs

Aspermont

Guthrie

Jayton

Motley County

District 6

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Crowell

Harrold

Paducah

