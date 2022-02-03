Xcel Energy reports power outages in Hobbs

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Thousands of Hobbs residents were without power early Thursday morning, according to Xcel Energy spokesperson Wes Reeves.

Nearly 1,248 were without power since around 3:30 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 89 customers are affected according to Xcel’s outage map.

Several power lines are down causing the outages. Crews are on scene checking the substation and line that serves those customers.

Check the latest outages for our area here: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

