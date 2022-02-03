Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Xcel Energy reports power outages in Hobbs

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(Xcel Energy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Thousands of Hobbs residents were without power early Thursday morning, according to Xcel Energy spokesperson Wes Reeves.

Nearly 1,248 were without power since around 3:30 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 89 customers are affected according to Xcel’s outage map.

Several power lines are down causing the outages. Crews are on scene checking the substation and line that serves those customers.

Check the latest outages for our area here: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is... today. Travel disruptions are possible...
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather hazards
Anderson Brothers Jewelers permanently closing.
Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently
Dangerous Roads warning
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police say to stay off the roads if possible
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
Three people are reported to have minor injuries.
3 with minor injuries in North Loop 289 rollover

Latest News

Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue...
2 Wish-Bone dressings voluntarily recalled for undeclared allergen
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
KCBD Daybreak Today - 2/3/22
KCBD Daybreak Today - Thursday, Feb. 3
KCBD News at 6 for Wednesday, Feb. 2
FIRST ALERT: Extreme South Plains cold