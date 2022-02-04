Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers and semi-truck drivers have had to pull over on the side of the roadways on I-20 due...
AVOID I-20 NEAR SWEETWATER: Icy roads leave motorists stranded for hours on I-20
The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is... today. Travel disruptions are possible...
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather hazards
Anderson Brothers Jewelers permanently closing.
Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently
UIL releases statewide realignment for next two years
Dangerous Roads warning
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police say to stay off the roads if possible

Latest News

Minneapolis Police released body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed black man.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant
Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
Source: KCBD Video
Protecting pets from the cold