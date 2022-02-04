Casey Owens sentenced to 40 years in 2017 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge sentenced Casey Owens to 40 years in prison on Friday.

Owens, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the 2017 murder of 38-year-old Landon Terry.

He originally faced up to 99 years in prison, but was sentenced to 40 years as a result of his plea deal.

Owens shot and killed Terry in an ambush at Owens’s ex-girlfriend’s house in December 2017.

Owens was referred to in court records as a “jealous ex-boyfriend” after he broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Andria Turner. He waited for her to return and then threatened her and hit her in the head with a gun.

Terry, a friend of Turner’s, showed up at her house to bring her coffee. Owens then shot Terry multiple times. Terry was rushed to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

“Even though I try to focus on the fact that Landon was my hero that day, it is not lost on me that he was the true victim,” Turner said at Owens’s sentencing hearing. “I wish he hadn’t shown up when he did. I wish I could go back to that day, and the one thing I would change would be that he didn’t choose to bring me coffee. A simple friendly gesture changed the course of so many lives.”

Turner said she and Owens broke up due to his drug addiction.

Terry’s ex-wife and three sons also provided victim statements at the sentencing hearing.

“We are forced to live hurting forever, knowing we will never be the same. I will never be the same,” said Michelle Terry, Landon’s ex-wife. “I have missed Landon every day since you took him from us, and I will live the rest of my life missing him and so will my boys, and it is your fault. You are to blame for all of this because you took him from us. You destroyed so many lives in a matter of minutes and I hope that weighs heavy on you for the rest of your life. It is clear Landon’s life meant nothing to you, but he meant everything to me and my boys.”

“I was seven years old on the worst day of my life,” said Landon’s youngest son in a statement. “Casey Owens ruined my entire life for good. He is a monster... I hope every night you remember what you did to us. You hurt me in the worst way possible, and I hope you are filled with regret.”

