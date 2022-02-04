Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

School delays and cancellations

Lubbock ISD and Frenship are closed today, while Lubbock-Cooper is delayed two hours

Texas Tech, LCU and Wayland Baptist in Lubbock all cancelled classes today and South Plains College will start at 11 a.m.

See all of the latest closing or delays here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/

Driver seriously injured in West Lubbock crash

Investigators say the driver of an SUV hit a utility pole at 50th and Upland just after 6 p.m. Thursday night

No one else was hurt in the crash

Read more here: Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole

Reward increase for info on fatal shooting of 4-year-old

The law firm of Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman is adding an additional $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting and killed in Cornelius Carrington in mid-December

If you know about this shooting, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000

Details here: Reward increased in search for suspects in shooting that killed 4-year-old

