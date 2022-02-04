Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
School delays and cancellations
- Lubbock ISD and Frenship are closed today, while Lubbock-Cooper is delayed two hours
- Texas Tech, LCU and Wayland Baptist in Lubbock all cancelled classes today and South Plains College will start at 11 a.m.
- See all of the latest closing or delays here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/
Driver seriously injured in West Lubbock crash
- Investigators say the driver of an SUV hit a utility pole at 50th and Upland just after 6 p.m. Thursday night
- No one else was hurt in the crash
- Read more here: Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole
Reward increase for info on fatal shooting of 4-year-old
- The law firm of Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman is adding an additional $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting and killed in Cornelius Carrington in mid-December
- If you know about this shooting, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000
- Details here: Reward increased in search for suspects in shooting that killed 4-year-old
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.