Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

School delays and cancellations

  • Lubbock ISD and Frenship are closed today, while Lubbock-Cooper is delayed two hours
  • Texas Tech, LCU and Wayland Baptist in Lubbock all cancelled classes today and South Plains College will start at 11 a.m.
  • See all of the latest closing or delays here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/

Driver seriously injured in West Lubbock crash

Reward increase for info on fatal shooting of 4-year-old

Protecting pets from the cold