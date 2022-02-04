Local Listings
Gradual warm up ahead

By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a frigid start, our coldest since last February, a gradual warm up begins today. Slowly at first.

Patchy ice and snow-pack remain in the area this morning. Anticipate slick areas as you head out this morning. Please continue to drive to conditions.

As I write this, temperatures are in the single-digits. The Lubbock airport is at 1°F. It is the lowest temperature since February 14 and 15 of last year. Both days the low temperature was zero, which was our coldest in decades.

With a breeze near 10 mph, wind chills will range from -5 to -15F. In these conditions, frostbite can develop in less than 30 minutes. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 9 this morning.

With a breeze near 10 mph, wind chills will range from -5 to -15F. In these conditions, frostbite can develop in less than 30 minutes. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 9 this morning.(KCBD First Alert)

Warmer this afternoon. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will peak in the 30s. While about 20 degrees below the average for the date, that also is about 20 degrees above yesterday’s highs.

This evening will be clear and cold. Temperatures will fall into the 20s soon after sunset. Wind chills, even with a light breeze, will fall back into the teens.

Saturday begins cold, but not as cold. Lows will range from about 10 to 15 degrees with wind chills about -5 to 5F. Saturday will be sunny with a breezy afternoon.

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the low 50s. Quite a turnaround.

The dry and milder weather pattern will continue into next week.

Once again, many school districts have delayed/cancelled classes today. You can check delays, cancellations, and road conditions via the links near the top of the Weather Page: “Closings and Delays” and “TxDOT Highway Conditions”.

