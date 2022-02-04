LFR: 2 injured in Central Lubbock duplex fire
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a fire at a Central Lubbock duplex.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at the Summit Duplexes near 44th and Ave. Q just before 11:00 a.m.
LPD and EMS were on scene. Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze.
The cause of the fire and injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
