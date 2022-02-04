Local Listings
Maintenance for bridge at 19th & I-27 begins Monday, Feb. 7

Road Maintenance Graphic
Road Maintenance Graphic(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Provided by TxDOT

Starting Monday, Feb. 7, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a maintenance project to make bridge joint and deck repairs to the 19th Street (US 62/SH 114) bridge on I-27 in Lubbock. The work will require several lanes to be closed, both north- and southbound, which will reduce I-27 to one-lane of traffic in each direction. The southbound I-27 on-ramp at Avenue E/I-27 frontage road will also be closed to traffic.

Motorists should expect delays and traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes around the construction zone. Drivers should take note that oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work area during construction and should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Drivers are also advised to reduce their speed limit through the construction zone to 55 mph, use caution when driving through the work zone and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The work is expected to take four weeks, weather permitting, to complete. The various lane closures will remain in place until work is completed.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

