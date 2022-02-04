Local Listings
Public Health Department Mini Hub to return to normal operating hours on Friday

MINI HUB LOCATED 50TH AND BOSTON LUBBOCK
MINI HUB LOCATED 50TH AND BOSTON LUBBOCK(CITY OF LUBBOCK)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by City of Lubbock Health Department

Tomorrow, Friday, February 4, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will hold normal hours of operation at the COVID-19 testing site at the Mini Hub located at 2721 50th Street. This testing site will operate from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The vaccination clinic at the Mini Hub will also hold normal hours of operation, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

