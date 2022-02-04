Public Health Department Mini Hub to return to normal operating hours on Friday
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by City of Lubbock Health Department
Tomorrow, Friday, February 4, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will hold normal hours of operation at the COVID-19 testing site at the Mini Hub located at 2721 50th Street. This testing site will operate from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The vaccination clinic at the Mini Hub will also hold normal hours of operation, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
