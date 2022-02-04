Roads will remain hazardous Friday with single digit temps overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Between the snow, clouds and arctic air the afternoon temps remain in the upper teens to low 20s. Tonight, as the storm moves east it will get very cold with single digits over all of the South Plains, expecting around 5 degrees in Lubbock. The record low tomorrow is 3 degrees, set in 1989.

Roadways will remain hazardous through early afternoon tomorrow and may have some icy spots late Friday into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be warmer with highs returning to the low to mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Warmer temperatures will continue into early next week .

Here are some snow amounts as of mid-day for the area:

Matador 3.1 inches

Dickens 3 inches

Ransom Canyon 2.5 inches

Floydada 3 inches

Lubbock 2-3 inches around the city.

