Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently responding to a single-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Upland Avenue.

Emergency crews were called at 6:04 p.m., Thursday. Police say the vehicle hit a utility pole. JAWS of life were called to the scene.

One person was transported by ambulance with serious injuries to UMC.

Please avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

