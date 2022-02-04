Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently responding to a single-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Upland Avenue.

Emergency crews were called at 6:04 p.m., Thursday. Police say the vehicle hit a utility pole. JAWS of life were called to the scene.

One person was transported by ambulance with serious injuries to UMC.

Please avoid the area at this time.

