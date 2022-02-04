Local Listings
Sunny skies, warm temps expected slowly

By John Robison
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A break from the winter weather as we enter the weekend. Sunshine and a dry northwest wind allow temperatures to recover to 30s over the South Plains.

Moving into the weekend, it will continue to slowly warm, although a cold front will keep us cool on Sunday.

The skies will be sunny from Saturday through Wednesday, with the only change being a windy cold front on Sunday.

As for the daytime highs they will range from 50-55 degrees over the weekend and climb to the 60s on Tuesday.

As for the nighttime lows they will stay in the teens this weekend and in the 20s most of next week.

