Xcel Energy named as one of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ by Fortune

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the ninth consecutive year, Xcel Energy has been named as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine.

The Minneapolis-based utility ranked second among the most admired electric and natural gas companies in the country.

It serves Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

“Xcel Energy is honored to make Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies,” Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, said. “Thanks to our dedicated employees who continue to deliver for our customers and communities.”

