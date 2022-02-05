Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months

California Highway Patrol rescues a couple snowed in their cabin for nearly two months. (Source: California Highway Patrol - Valley Division Air Operations)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people and their dog were rescued from their home via helicopter Tuesday in northern California after being snowed in for nearly two months.

California Highway Patrol said the pair had been snowed in their cabin since Dec. 6 and called authorities for help Feb. 1. Officials said they were unable to leave their home due to snow and downed trees and were running out of supplies.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested helicopter assistance to reach the couple due to the remote location and blocked roads. The helicopter was able to land near the cabin. The two people and their dog were flown to safety.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers and semi-truck drivers have had to pull over on the side of the roadways on I-20 due...
AVOID I-20 NEAR SWEETWATER: Icy roads leave motorists stranded for hours on I-20
Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole
Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole
UIL releases statewide realignment for next two years
KCBD News at 6 for Wednesday, Feb. 2
Winter’s coldest night is tonight
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
LFR: 4 injured, 2 transported to hospital after Central Lubbock duplex fire

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm moves north
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
(MGN)
Department of Public Safety arrests 35 in joint trafficking operations
interest on any loan coming from a bank will be higher. That includes car loans, student loans...
What Federal Reserve rate hikes mean for Lubbock borrowers