Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Friday, February 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday, February 4:
Girls
Childress 61 Slaton 12
Tahoka 45 Seagraves 18
Levelland 87 Big Spring 22
Petersburg 46 Southland 21
Lockney 38 New Deal 31
Brownfield 67 Littlefield 30
Jayton 45 Spur 43 OT
Frenship 61 Odessa 37
Anton 36 Cotton Center 30
Lubbock Cooper 68 Monterey 62
Sudan 65 Sundown 53
Smyer 40 Post 38
Plainview 71 Tascosa 55
Kingdom Prep 36 All Saints 19
Hale Center 60 Floydada 49
New Home 65 Ropes 37
Shallowater 52 Idalou 36
Denver City 30 Dimmitt 22
Lubbock Christian 49 Lubbock Titans 48
O’Donnell 45 Crosbyton 39
Abernathy 52 Tulia 48
Sands 41 Klondike 11
Hart 57 Lazbuddie 25
Plains 50 Morton 25
Vega 55 Olton 45
Boys
Odessa 63 Frenship 59
Littlefield 72 Brownfield 54
Petersburg 54 Southland 36
New Deal 65 Lockney 34
Lorenzo 2 Wilson 0 forfeit
Levelland 55 Big Spring 42
Smyer 57 Post 28
O’Donnell 43 Crosbyton 37
Monterey 44 Lubbock Cooper 43
Jayton 56 Spur 40
Kingdom Prep 57 All Saints 40
Anton 44 Cotton Center 43
Shallowater 71 Idalou 39
Lamesa 46 Friona 36
Loop 52 Dawson 12
Hart 65 Lazbuddie 31
Texline 52 Nazareth 31
Boys Ranch 44 Bovina 37
New Home 99 Ropes 22
Denver City 37 Dimmitt 33
Tascosa 53 Plainview 48 OT
Floydada 77 Hale Center 63
Tulia 48 Abernathy 40
Motley County 50 Patton Springs 37
Olton 48 Vega 39
Sundown 64 Sudan 32
