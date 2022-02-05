Local Listings
Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Friday, February 4

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 1/25/2022
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday, February 4:

Girls

Childress 61 Slaton 12

Tahoka 45 Seagraves 18

Levelland 87 Big Spring 22

Petersburg 46 Southland 21

Lockney 38 New Deal 31

Brownfield 67 Littlefield 30

Jayton 45 Spur 43 OT

Frenship 61 Odessa 37

Anton 36 Cotton Center 30

Lubbock Cooper 68 Monterey 62

Sudan 65 Sundown 53

Smyer 40 Post 38

Plainview 71 Tascosa 55

Kingdom Prep 36 All Saints 19

Hale Center 60 Floydada 49

New Home 65 Ropes 37

Shallowater 52 Idalou 36

Denver City 30 Dimmitt 22

Lubbock Christian 49 Lubbock Titans 48

O’Donnell 45 Crosbyton 39

Abernathy 52 Tulia 48

Sands 41 Klondike 11

Hart 57 Lazbuddie 25

Plains 50 Morton 25

Vega 55 Olton 45

Boys

Odessa 63 Frenship 59

Littlefield 72 Brownfield 54

Petersburg 54 Southland 36

New Deal 65 Lockney 34

Lorenzo 2 Wilson 0 forfeit

Levelland 55 Big Spring 42

Smyer 57 Post 28

O’Donnell 43 Crosbyton 37

Monterey 44 Lubbock Cooper 43

Jayton 56 Spur 40

Kingdom Prep 57 All Saints 40

Anton 44 Cotton Center 43

Shallowater 71 Idalou 39

Lamesa 46 Friona 36

Loop 52 Dawson 12

Hart 65 Lazbuddie 31

Texline 52 Nazareth 31

Boys Ranch 44 Bovina 37

New Home 99 Ropes 22

Denver City 37 Dimmitt 33

Tascosa 53 Plainview 48 OT

Floydada 77 Hale Center 63

Tulia 48 Abernathy 40

Motley County 50 Patton Springs 37

Olton 48 Vega 39

Sundown 64 Sudan 32

