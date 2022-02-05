‘Invest in us’: First Black Business Expo supports existing & emerging entrepreneurs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first Black Business Expo encourages existing business owners to support each other, and to encourage emerging entrepreneurs.

The expo is free to the public on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center.

Coordinator and business owner Ricky Shenfield said each vendor is prepared to help the next business and learn from other owners. But most of all, to invest in each other

“You can support someone in different ways. You can follow their page. You can buy something. You can share their information with someone that you know that’s looking for something, so whatever it may be, support these business because it’s important,” Shenfield said.

Glory Danford has owned a business for 10 years. She says starting a business is tough, especially if you are the first in your family to try, or if you’re unsure about where to begin.

“We should have a group where we can collaborate together to say, ‘You know what, I tried this and this doesn’t work. You need the federal number. You do need this. You do need that,” Danford said.

Shenfield says the event is one of many investments in black entrepreneurs.

“We’re hoping that one of the long term goals that we had is that this benefits East Lubbock...and development. We know that can’t just happen at this one event, but we’re hoping that it starts and we can start those conversations, that networking can can take place, those individuals being introduced to certain things, concepts,” Shenfield said.

Upon arrival, guests can provide their email to stay updated for future educational business opportunities for adults and youth. Everyone is invited.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.