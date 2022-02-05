Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

On-site job fair for several positions at Llano Logistics

Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire a multitude of positions.

They are offering full-time and part-time positions with AM and PM shifts available. The starting pay ranges between $15 and $17 per hour, there’s a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety and attendance bonuses.

As part of the Llano team, new hires enjoy the benefits of being part of The United Family, including weekly pay, grocery discounts, a steady income, and growth opportunities.

Llano Logistics provides support to all of The United Family branches including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos, and United Express.

The job fair will take place on Monday, February 7, between 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Llano Logistics (5801 MLK Jr Blvd.)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers and semi-truck drivers have had to pull over on the side of the roadways on I-20 due...
AVOID I-20 NEAR SWEETWATER: Icy roads leave motorists stranded for hours on I-20
Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole
Serious injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole
UIL releases statewide realignment for next two years
KCBD News at 6 for Wednesday, Feb. 2
Winter’s coldest night is tonight
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
LFR: 4 injured, 2 transported to hospital after Central Lubbock duplex fire

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Black Business Expo happening Saturday afternoon
The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 63rd Anniversary of The Day the Music Died
Lubbock celebrates 63rd anniversary of “The Day the Music Died”
The 100 Black Men of West Texas
The 100 Black Men of West Texas 2022 Scholarship application is now open
Featured guests include Texas Senator Charles Perry (left), Texas House District 83,...
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce recognizes elected officials