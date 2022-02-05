On-site job fair for several positions at Llano Logistics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire a multitude of positions.

They are offering full-time and part-time positions with AM and PM shifts available. The starting pay ranges between $15 and $17 per hour, there’s a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety and attendance bonuses.

As part of the Llano team, new hires enjoy the benefits of being part of The United Family, including weekly pay, grocery discounts, a steady income, and growth opportunities.

Llano Logistics provides support to all of The United Family branches including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos, and United Express.

The job fair will take place on Monday, February 7, between 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Llano Logistics (5801 MLK Jr Blvd.)

