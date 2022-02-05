Slight warm up with breezy winds for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be warmer for the weekend but will remain below average with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday afternoon highs (KCBD)

Another very cold start to your Saturday morning but no where near the record-breaking cold we saw yesterday (-1 degree at the Lubbock airport). We will warm up this afternoon with highs about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still below average for this time of year. Highs today across the area in the 40s to lower 50s. Plenty of sunshine with a strong breeze from the southwest anywhere from 10-20 mph.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies with calmer winds, lows in the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow you may feel a weak cold front push through the area, you will know when the front passes once you feel the winds shift to the north. Winds will be breezy to windy tomorrow afternoon around 20-25 mph. That cold front won’t have much luck in dropping our temperatures as highs Sunday will be almost identical to today, a high of 50 degrees tomorrow in Lubbock. A few upper-level clouds will pass as the front moves through.

Warmer and finally getting above average heading into the workweek, highs climbing into the 60s on Tuesday. This will be followed by another weak front bringing temps down a bit on Wednesday but still expecting highs to remain in the upper 50s/lower 60s. The workweek will be quiet and dry with no mentionable chance for precipitation through the next 7 days.

