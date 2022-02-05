Texas Tech outlasts West Virginia on the road 60-53

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For only the second time in program history, Texas Tech men’s basketball team beat West Virginia in WVU Coliseum 60-53. Prior to the game the Red Raiders were (1-8) against the Mountaineers at all time.

Tech got off to a slow start to the game trailing 11-2 early in the first half. Terrence Shannon Jr. provided an early spark with a dunk for the second field goal made by the Red Raiders in the game but came down awkwardly and needed assistance to head back to the locker room. Bryson Williams then led a comeback to get Texas Tech back into the game and headed to halftime trailing by six.

Shannon Jr. returned to the sideline during the first half but did not re-enter the game. During halftime, he went through warm-ups and entered the game at the 17:15 mark in the second half. The back-and-forth affair continued through most of the second half as the two teams changed the lead nine times throughout the entire game. Tech took the lead at the 12:27 mark with a Davion Warren lay-up and never gave it back, despite a West Virginia run cutting the deficit down to three at one point.

Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders in scoring with 10 points.

Next, Texas Tech will travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 9th at 8 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN U.

