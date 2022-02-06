Local Listings
A cold wind today, quiet and mild pattern this workweek

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak and dry cold front has pushed through the South Plains this morning bringing a slightly cooler and windy day today.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Despite the strong northerly winds, temperatures today will be almost identical to yesterday with highs in the upper 40s, lower 50s. Winds from the north anywhere from 15-25 mph will make it feel much cooler throughout the day though. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few upper-level clouds possible this afternoon.

Winds will die down quickly as the sunsets this evening. Calmer winds and clear skies will allow for another cold night for the South Plains. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s for everyone.

A cold start to your Monday but dry, sunny, and a light breeze for the afternoon and temperatures will climb closer to average for this time of year. Highs on Monday will range from the lower 50s to upper 50s.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

We remain in a quiet pattern for the next week with little to no change in the forecast highs and lows. A few weak cold fronts will pass through but only dropping temps slightly below average (average is 58 degrees in Lubbock). Highs this week in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies and relatively light winds. No sign of any precipitation for the workweek.

