Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott returned to Lubbock on Saturday – this time on the campaign trail, part of his “Celebration of Texas” tour.

If you missed his stop, here is a look at just some of what the governor has promised to Texans if he is reelected.

Governor Abbott, campaigning for his third term at Cagle Steaks, talked Second Amendment rights, the border, the economy, getting parents involved in education, and law enforcement.

“In Texas, we don’t defund or disrespect our law enforcement officers,” Abbott said. “We support our law enforcement officers in Texas – period.”

A pressing item right now: Lubbock’s first year on the Texas power grid. Abbott said new legislation is creating more power generation and ensuring weatherization.

“I was not going to let Lubbock go without power,” Abbott said. “We survived this winter storm with no loss of power from the power grid at all. The power grid is better, more stable and more reliable than it has ever been in the history of Texas.”

Abbott also promised more funding for Texas Tech. Instead of amending the Public University Fund, he wants the state to create a $1 billion endowment for the university. He said it would be easier to pass, only requiring a majority of votes instead of a constitutional amendment.

“What Beto [O’Rourke] wants to do, he wants to take the current pie and slice it thinner,” Abbott said. “What I want to do is to grow the size of the pie.”

Abbott faces several challengers, including former state Republican party chair Lt. Col. Allen West and former state senator Don Huffines.

Beto O’Rourke is expected to win the Democratic primary by a wide margin.

“Without a doubt, we are going to beat Beto and win Republicans up and down the entire ballot,” Abbott said.

Abbott’s campaign maintains a significant cash advantage over the rest of the field at around $63 million. In the first 20 days of this year, he raised about $1.4 million.

“We are not going to let these big government socialists destroy our great state,” Abbott said.

The primary is three weeks from Tuesday on March 1.

