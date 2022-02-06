Lady Raiders comeback falls short at Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped their fifth game in a row, falling to the 25th ranked Kansas State 82-75 on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders got off to one of their slowest starts this season, trailing 15-4 at the 5:57 mark in the first quarter. But similar to most of their games this week, Tech was able to battle back and cut the lead to one point before ending the quarter trailing 24-19.

In the second quarter, the Lady Raiders took the lead at the 6:20 minute mark, leading the Wildcats 26-24 after a Chantae Embry three-pointer. However, it was the last time they led in the game.

They quickly fell behind by 13 once again in the third quarter. Krista Gerlich’s team has shown a lot of fight this season, but it just wasn’t enough Saturday night. Tech got the lead down to four in the fourth before Kansas State pulled away for the victory.

Vivian Gray led the way for the Lady Raiders with 36 points, four rebounds, and three assist. Embry added 11 points off the bench, while Bre’Amber Scott, Taylah Thomas, and Ella Tofaeono all finished with six points.

Next, Texas Tech will host the 13th ranked Texas Longhorns Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. That game can be streamed on ESPN Plus.

