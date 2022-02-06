Snowboarder earns U.S. first medal of 2022 Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though the United States’ first medal came 36 hours after the lighting of the cauldron, history was made Sunday (Saturday U.S. time) at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park as Julia Marino of Westport, Connecticut claimed silver in women’s snowboard slopestyle during the second day of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

All that stood between her and the gold medal spot was one more run for Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand (2018 silver medalist). Even though Marino was seconds away from the win, a 9.45 score on Sadowski-Synnott’s final flip was enough for the gold. Since snowboarders are only judged from their best runs, a 92.88 from the 20-year-old awarded the Kiwi nation its first-ever gold medal in the history of the Winter Olympics. Her score was five points higher than Marino’s (87.68).

Australia, which is slightly more than 1,000 miles from New Zealand, earned its first 2022 medal as Tess Coady took bronze (84.15).

On NBC’s broadcast, a wide range of emotions could be seen from Marino and the others as they awaited the results. In a grand show of sportsmanship, all of the ladies competing jumped in for a group hug after the final score was announced. Included was two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson, who struggled throughout the day’s finals as she finished in ninth place (60.78). Anderson, who came to Beijing as the only woman to ever win gold in this event, is likely competing in her last Olympics.

Coverage of the 24th Winter Games can be seen on KCBD-TV. Competition continues until February 20.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.