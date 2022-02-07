Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Julia Marino with Team USA
Snowboarder earns U.S. first medal of 2022 Olympics
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship

Latest News

Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground....
Kids seen playing near rats at San Francisco playground
Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground....
Kids seen playing near rats at playground
Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to...
‘Back in the Saddle’ 70th Annual Pancake Festival
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington