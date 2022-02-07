Local Listings
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center

KFDA News at Six
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrows agenda for the Amarillo City Council includes consideration on developing a Buc-ee’s Travel Center.

It would be located on the southeast corner of East I-40 and Airport Boulevard, and will take up 20 acres of land.

The company plans to spend more than $30 million and council members will decide tomorrow on whether to offer a financial incentive to close the deal with a 380 agreement.

“It’s an agreement with a local government or local municipality to give some public financing through something like the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation to bring in private new development,” said Dr. Neil Meredith, economic professor at West Texas A&M University.

In this case it’s not the AEDC, but a city refund of its share of sales taxes from the store for twenty years.

That could add up to $4.5 million, in that time, Buc-ee’s is supposed to hire 150 employees.

“The idea is that you get another business going, you get it employing people and that’s over the long term, then you’re able to collect a lot more tax revenue as a result of that business being here and employing people,” said Dr. Meredith.

If approved, Bucee’s estimates its store and 120 fueling positions will bring in $30 million a year in sales.

Additional benefits with this coming includes them hiring local contractors to build the facility.

They will also donate $275 thousand to community projects and events under city council control.

