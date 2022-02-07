Baseball and softball training facility hosts grand opening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Knocksville, a new baseball and softball training facility, will host a Grand Opening on Thursday, Feb. 10, followed by an Opening Day event Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will co-host the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at the Knocksville facility at 11717 Indiana Ave.

The “Opening Day” event will include “Home Run Derby” competitions, food trucks, collegiate player autographs, giveaways and tours of the facility. It is open to the public and memberships purchased at the event will be 50 percent off.

Knocksville is a new, state-of-the-art, 20,000 sq. ft. training facility, equipped with a full-size turf infield, oversized team cages, and video simulation pitching machines. The facility offers both group and private training sessions for all ages and skill levels.

“Our goal is to encourage a community of baseball and softball players to dream big, embrace the grind, own their edge, and share the love of the game,” said Ronnie Cherry, COO of Knocksville, in a news release.

For more information about Knocksville or the Opening Day event, go to knocknation.com or visit their Facebook page.

