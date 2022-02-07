Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Beautiful - The Carole King Musical’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BEAUTIFUL- The Carole King Musical is coming to the Buddy Holly Hall on February 8-9 at 7:30 p.m.

Experience a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including: I Feel The Earth Move, One Fine Day, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, You’ve Got A Friend and the title song, BEAUTIFUL.

Ticket prices start at $40. To purchase tickets, click here.

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

