Chamber of Commerce invites public to learn more about Egypt trip in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to a special presentation Monday, February 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about joining them on a trip to Egypt in October 2022.

Anyone can travel with the Lubbock Chamber to Egypt. The trip is Oct. 21 through Oct. 30, 2022.

The trip includes touring “Cairo’s medieval mosques, the gargantuan pyramids of Giza, grandiose Karnak and the Luxor temples, treasures of Tutankhamen’s tomb, and the Valley of the Kings. In the company of an expert Egyptologist guide, cruise the mighty Nile River aboard a first-class vessel and spend four nights at a first-class hotel in cosmopolitan Cairo.”

You do not have to be a Chamber Member to go on the trip.

Ian Scott, President of Aventura World, will be in Lubbock to introduce you to the world of Aventura World travel. Ian will be featuring Aventura World’s exclusive first-class “international awareness programs”, their team’s insight into each destination which offers spectacular travel opportunities enriched by the splendors of the world.

Due to constant feedback from Aventura World’s valued travelers, the philosophy of travel has evolved to encompass “the experience of travel.” No longer is travel just about seeing monuments and the local sites. Travel is all about spectacular places at a relaxed pace, discovery, education, and inspiring interactions.

For more info, email Theresa.hardin@lubbockbiz.org or call (806) 761-7003

If you can’t go to the meeting and want to join in on zoom, here’s the link:

https://lubbockchamber.zoom.us/j/88017177877

Meeting ID: 880 1717 7877

