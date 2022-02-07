Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office launches online ordering system

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City is urging citizens to skip the line and get online when ordering certified birth and death records. The City of Lubbock’s Vital Statistics Office has released a new online ordering system for these record requests. The online ordering system features expedited shipping, multiple languages, and various payment options.

Long-form Birth Certificates (primarily used to obtain a passport) and Death Certificates, both prior to 2021, will be delayed up to two weeks, according to a notice posted on the website.

Online requests will be processed during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once all information is gathered and the payment is made, you will be notified by email when the document is ready for pick up.

Birth records for Lubbock, TX and surrounding areas are available back to 1906.

Death Records are available only for decedents who pass within the Lubbock, TX limits.

Visit mylubbock.us/birthanddeath to learn more or to submit a request for vital records.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Julia Marino with Team USA
Snowboarder earns U.S. first medal of 2022 Olympics

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 330 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 330 new cases on Friday
MINI HUB LOCATED 50TH AND BOSTON LUBBOCK
Public Health Department Mini Hub to return to normal operating hours on Friday
Source: KCBD Video
Pandemic Adds to Incidence of PTSD
City of Lubbock COVID-19 Mini Hub vaccine clinic and testing site located at 50th and Boston.
Lubbock health dept. modifies COVID-19 Mini Hub hours of operation due to winter weather