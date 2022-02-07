City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office launches online ordering system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City is urging citizens to skip the line and get online when ordering certified birth and death records. The City of Lubbock’s Vital Statistics Office has released a new online ordering system for these record requests. The online ordering system features expedited shipping, multiple languages, and various payment options.

Long-form Birth Certificates (primarily used to obtain a passport) and Death Certificates, both prior to 2021, will be delayed up to two weeks, according to a notice posted on the website.

Online requests will be processed during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once all information is gathered and the payment is made, you will be notified by email when the document is ready for pick up.

Birth records for Lubbock, TX and surrounding areas are available back to 1906.

Death Records are available only for decedents who pass within the Lubbock, TX limits.

Visit mylubbock.us/birthanddeath to learn more or to submit a request for vital records.

