City of Spur under Boil Water Notice after pressure loss

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Spur is under a Boil Water Notice after a loss of pressure.

The city published this statement on Sunday afternoon:

Due to loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, The City of Spur PWS# 0630012, to notify all customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the Water System Officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manners as the notice.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, you may contact:

Chris Cornett, Public Works Director, or Administrative Staff at 806-271-3316.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

UPDATE 4 p.m.: We are pressuring back up so please be patient.

Remember: if you have any discolored water run your faucets 5 to 20 mins until clear. If the problem is still occurring you can call the technician on call 806-271-3316.

