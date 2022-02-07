Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City of Spur under Boil Water Notice after pressure loss

Boil Water Notice graphic
Boil Water Notice graphic(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Spur is under a Boil Water Notice after a loss of pressure.

The city published this statement on Sunday afternoon:

Due to loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, The City of Spur PWS# 0630012, to notify all customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the Water System Officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manners as the notice.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, you may contact:

Chris Cornett, Public Works Director, or Administrative Staff at 806-271-3316.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

UPDATE 4 p.m.: We are pressuring back up so please be patient.

Remember: if you have any discolored water run your faucets 5 to 20 mins until clear. If the problem is still occurring you can call the technician on call 806-271-3316.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke in Lubbock as part of his re-election campaign tour.
WATCH: Gov. Abbott stops in Lubbock for Celebration of Texas tour
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 1/25/2022
Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 4
Black Ice Graphic
Lubbock police warning about black ice on roads
Lubbock police investigating collision on MLK & East 38th
Lubbock police investigating collision on MLK & East 38th

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak weather 2/6/2022
Cold wind on Sunday, quiet and mild this workweek
KCBD Daybreak weather 2/6/2022
Daybreak Sunday - Weather for Feb. 6
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign stop in Lubbock.
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Lubbock
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped in Lubbock in his bid for reelection.
KCBD News at 10 - Abbott campaign stop